Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $398.56 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $349.43 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.30.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

