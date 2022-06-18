Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 5,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 90,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 86.13% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

