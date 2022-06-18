Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Shares Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 216,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.
About Namaste Technologies (CVE:N)
