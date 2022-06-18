Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Natera stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $36,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $523,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,131,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $53,303,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $39,313,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,446,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

