Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $102.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $523,585. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Natera by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 274,205 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Natera by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.