Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Down 2.6%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.82. 366,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 387,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

