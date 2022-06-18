Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 63481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 23.20 and a current ratio of 110.95.
Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile (CVE:NDA)
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.
