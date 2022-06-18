NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.29

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 2183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

