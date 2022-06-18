NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,229.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXGPF shares. Societe Generale raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($85.42) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($94.67) to GBX 7,280 ($88.36) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($97.40) to GBX 6,450 ($78.29) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$78.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $90.16. NEXT has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.