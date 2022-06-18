NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 5.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.06. 86,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 154,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

