Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 238,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 439,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Get Nexus Gold alerts:

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.