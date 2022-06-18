Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 238,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 439,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.54.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
