NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Up 0.5%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFYEF. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.