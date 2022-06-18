Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Shares Down 19.2%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) shares dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

