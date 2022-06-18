Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Krystal Murphy Nelson Acquires 650 Shares

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

NRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

