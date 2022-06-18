Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $90.08

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.08 and last traded at $90.08, with a volume of 3757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Nova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

