Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton Sells 2,886 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares in the company, valued at $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NTNX opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.