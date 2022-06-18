Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 5,083 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
About Nutanix (Get Rating)
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.
