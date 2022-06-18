Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 5,083 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,308.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $6,097,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NTNX. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

