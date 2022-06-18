Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 17,285 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,779.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.