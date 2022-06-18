Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 4,808 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NTNX stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

