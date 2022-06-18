Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.87

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

