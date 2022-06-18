Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Down 2.4%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.29). 604,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,018,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.60 ($1.32).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.61. The stock has a market cap of £621.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

