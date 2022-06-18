ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.67

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 13228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 653,137 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

