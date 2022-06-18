Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.