Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 20th.

OLY stock opened at C$61.10 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$44.05 and a 52 week high of C$63.75. The company has a market cap of C$147.01 million and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.45.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

