Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.97. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

