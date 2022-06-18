Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

