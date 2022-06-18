Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$47.87. 2,647,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.76. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of C$45.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.79.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

