Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Rating Reiterated by National Bankshares

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

TSE:OTEX traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$47.87. 2,647,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,874. The firm has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$45.80 and a twelve month high of C$69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.76.

Get Open Text alerts:

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.