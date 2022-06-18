Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Rating Reiterated by National Bankshares

Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.
TSE:OTEX traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$47.87. 2,647,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,874. The firm has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$45.80 and a twelve month high of C$69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.76.
