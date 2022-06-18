Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Receives Buy Rating from National Bankshares

National Bankshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Open Text (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Open Text stock traded up C$0.44 on Friday, hitting C$47.87. 2,647,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53. The firm has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.76. Open Text has a 1 year low of C$45.80 and a 1 year high of C$69.79.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

