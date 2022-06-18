Open Text’s (OTEX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bankshares

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by National Bankshares in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.22% from the stock’s current price.

OTEX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. Open Text has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,598,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,091,000 after purchasing an additional 448,084 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Open Text by 23.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,218,000 after buying an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after buying an additional 244,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

