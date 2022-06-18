Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 97.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

