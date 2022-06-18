Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. 77,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 45,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$16.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Get Pacton Gold alerts:

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.