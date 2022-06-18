Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock opened at $264.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.