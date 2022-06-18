Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBT opened at $17.74 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.67% and a return on equity of 3,610.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $190,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

