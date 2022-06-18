Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.19

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.19 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 40830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.45) to GBX 2,830 ($34.35) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,802.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.7061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%.

About Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.