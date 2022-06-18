Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($43.45) to GBX 2,830 ($34.35) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.65. 23,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $87.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $2.7061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 17.25%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

