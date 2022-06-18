PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Shares Up 1.5%

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 136,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Several research firms recently commented on PSH. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 target price on shares of PetroShale and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

