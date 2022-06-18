Physicians Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 353.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.98 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.