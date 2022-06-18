PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.17 and last traded at $88.66. 655,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 528,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter.

