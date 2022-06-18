PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $51.03. 448,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 220,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.