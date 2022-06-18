Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Citigroup raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$4.15 during trading on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Ice Zero, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO Supercorsa, DIABLO Rain, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO Supercorsa SP, DIABLO Rosso Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, SCORPION Rally STR, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

