Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 3,356,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,465,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £16.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

About Power Metal Resources (LON:POW)

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

