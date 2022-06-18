ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

