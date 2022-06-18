PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,338.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,305.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,399 shares of company stock worth $489,596. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 247,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

