Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.77

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 113882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($67.71) to €63.00 ($65.63) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.92) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($80.21) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

