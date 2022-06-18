Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) fell 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. 467,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 250,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,196.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum Computing (QUBT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.