Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) fell 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. 467,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 250,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,196.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

