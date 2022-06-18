Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $150.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.33.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.30. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

