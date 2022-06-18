Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) CEO S. Ray Hatch Purchases 3,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) CEO S. Ray Hatch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,288 shares in the company, valued at $113,344.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRHC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on QRHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

