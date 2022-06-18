Quotient (QTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
Shares of QTNT opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.45.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Quotient (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
