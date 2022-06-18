Quotient (QTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Get Quotient alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quotient by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quotient by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quotient by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.