Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.70.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 491,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,841,000 after acquiring an additional 176,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.