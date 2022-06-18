Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.70.
RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RDN opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.
About Radian Group (Get Rating)
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
